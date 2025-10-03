Business Today
L&T wins orders up to Rs 10,000 crore in Bengaluru & Mumbai

L&T wins orders up to Rs 10,000 crore in Bengaluru & Mumbai

L&T's share price rose 0.78% to ₹3,702.40 and has registered a 7.7% gain in the last six months.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 3, 2025 2:41 PM IST
L&T wins orders up to Rs 10,000 crore in Bengaluru & MumbaiL&T shares were recently double downgraded by BofA Securities to "underperform" from a prior "buy" rating, citing limited upside after recent gains.
SUMMARY
  • L&T won a major contract for a large IT park in Bengaluru with USGBC platinum rating
  • The Bengaluru project includes six towers with sustainable design features
  • L&T also secured a mixed-use development order in Mumbai with 45 months timeline

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its buildings and factories vertical has secured 'major' orders in India, classified as being in the ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore range. The company secured a contract from a multinational client for one of the largest proposed IT parks in Bengaluru, with a 5.9 million square foot development potential, to be delivered in two phases. The project will feature office spaces developed to USGBC new building - platinum rating towards LEED certification for sustainability. The warm shell construction will include six towers.

Advertisement

L&T described the scope of work as comprehensive, covering civil structure, unitised facade glazing, architectural lighting, finishes, electromechanical services, GIS substation, solar PV system, LPG gas bank, and extensive hardscaping and landscaping.

Additionally, L&T's buildings and factories vertical has obtained an order from a renowned developer for a mixed-use development project in Mumbai, set for completion within 45 months.

Despite these order wins, L&T shares were recently double downgraded by BofA Securities to "underperform" from a prior "buy" rating, citing limited upside after recent gains. Meanwhile, L&T's share price rose 0.78% to ₹3,702.40 and has registered a 7.7% gain in the last six months.

The developments in Bengaluru and Mumbai are expected to support L&T's project pipeline and reaffirm its standing in the construction and engineering sector. The company's active order book and capacity for large-scale projects remain in focus.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 3, 2025 2:41 PM IST
    market today