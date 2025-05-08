L&T Q4 results: Net profit climbs 25% to Rs 5,497 crore; Rs 34 per share dividend declared

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated profit for the January-March 2025 quarter. During the quarter under review, profit after tax (PAT) came at Rs 5,497 crore.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the consolidated revenue came at Rs 74,392 crore which recorded a YoY growth of 11 per cent. The share of international revenues during the quarter was 49 per cent.

For the year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), L&T posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 15,037 crore, marking a growth of 15 per cent compared to the previous year.

"The company achieved consolidated revenues of Rs 255,734 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025, registering a substantial YoY growth of 16 per cent mainly on the back of a large order book and ramp up in execution momentum across Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) businesses," it also said.

"The order inflow for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, stood at Rs 89,613 crore, registering a strong growth of 24 per cent YoY. International orders at Rs 62,739 crore during the quarter constituted 70 per cent of the total. The consolidated order book of the group as on March 31, 2025, is at Rs 5,79,137 crore registering a growth of 22 per cent over March 2024, with the share of international orders at a healthy 46 per cent," L&T further stated.

Commenting on the results, SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of L&T, said, "The year concluded on a high note, marking yet another period of outstanding performance. We achieved the highest ever yearly order inflows in the company’s history which buoys our order book to a record level. Similarly, the strong revenue growth underpins our journey towards achieving operational excellence through innovation and digitalisation."

The company's Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 34 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

Meanwhile, L&T shares shed 0.05 per cent to close at Rs 3,320.60. At this price, the stock has slipped 9.45 per cent year-to-date (YTD). L&T traded lower than the 5-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 10-day, 20-, 30-day and 50-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 52.25. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 45.48 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 6.92. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 73.01 with a return on equity (RoE) of 15.22. According to Trendlyne data, L&T has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility.