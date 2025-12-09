Top stocks in news: ICICI Bank, L&T, IndiGo, Siemens, Welspun Corp, Fujiyama, Physicswallah

Indian benchmark indices tanked on Monday as traders await US Fed's monetary policy later this week amid weak Indian currency and persistent FII outflows. BSE Sensex tanked 609.69 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 85,102.69, while NSE's Nifty50 crumbled 225.90 points, or 0.86 per cent, to close at 25,960.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, December 9, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Deccan Gold Mines shall trade ex-date for rights issue, while Bandhan Bank, Kaynes Technology and Sammaan Capital are in F&O ban list today.

ICICI Bank: The leading private sector lender has executed a share purchase agreement with Prudential Corporation Holdings (PCHL) for the purchase of an additional 2 per cent shareholding in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI AMC). The purchase price has been fixed at Rs 2,140 crore for the stake.

Larsen & Toubro: The engineering and construction major has approved a scheme of arrangement to transfer and vest its realty undertaking to its wholly-owned subsidiary, L&T Realty Properties. The decision was taken by the board on Monday, at its meeting held in Muscat, Oman, based on recommendations of the Audit Committee and independent directors.

Advertisement

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma major's wholly owned subsidiary of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories SA, has entered into a strategic collaboration and exclusive licensing agreement with Immutep SAS to develop and commercialise Eftilagimod Alfa (efti) across multiple global markets.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The homegrown auto major has posted a robust set of operational numbers for November, reporting a 19.6 per cent YoY rise in total sales volumes to 91,839 units, compared with 76,797 units a year ago. Exports increased 7.5 per cent YoY to 3,036 units, while production rose 18.4 YoY to 96,196 units.

Bajaj Finserv: The diversified NBFC disclosed business performance of its insurance subsidiaries, Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance, for the month of November 2025, where the general insurance biz reported gross direct premiums underwritten of Rs 3,999.38 crore and life insurance biz reported new business premium of Rs 87.34 crore for November 2025.

Advertisement

InterGlobe Aviation: Global credit rating agency Moody’s Ratings on Monday said IndiGo faces credit negative implications due to inadequate planning and weak preparedness for regulatory changes, despite the airline’s strong market position and stable Baa3 rating. Moody’s downgraded IndiGo’s human capital issuer score to 4 from 3 due to the adverse impact of slower hiring.

Siemens: The capital goods major's board of directors has approved and executed a slump sale agreement for the transfer of its low voltage motors and geared motors business to Innomotics India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Innomotics GmbH, for a cash consideration (enterprise value) of Rs 2,200 crore on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to mutually agreed adjustments.

Welspun Corp: The homegrown pipe maker' associate company, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), listed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has announced to the Saudi Stock Exchange the signing of a contract with the Saudi Water Authority for the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes. The total contract value exceeds 485 million SAR (Rs 1,165 crore).

JSW Infrastructure: The JSW Port Logistics (JSWPLPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has entered into a share purchase agreement with JSW Shipping & Logistics (JSWSLPL). Under this agreement, JSWPLPL will acquire 100 per cent of the equity share capital of JSW Rail Infra Logistics (JSW Rail), JSW Minerals Rail Logistics (JSW Minerals) and JSW (South) Rail Logistics (JSW South) for Rs 1,212 crore.

Advertisement

Fujiyama Power Systems: The recently listed renewable energy player reported a 97.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 69.2 crore, while revenue jumped 72.6 per cent YoY to Rs 567.9 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 103 crore, while revenue improved to 18.1 per cent for the quarter.

Physicswallah: The new age ed-tech company reported a 69.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 69.7 crore, while revenue grew 26.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,051.2 crore for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Its Ebitda increased 35 per cent YoY to Rs 181.2 crore, while adjusted Ebitda margins expanded to 26 per cent in Q2FY26, aided by operating leverage.

Caplin Point Laboratories: The Pharma company's subsidiary, Caplin Steriles, has received final approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for acetaminophen injection, 1000 mg/100 mL (10 mg/mL) single-dose infusion bags. The product is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the reference listed drug from Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Ireland.

VTM: The textile company has signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to invest Rs 50 crore over a span of two years for the manufacture of cotton grey fabric and home textile products in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts.