L&T shares snap 5-day losing streak after bagging Rs 2,500–5,000 crore order; key details

Shares of engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) rose in Friday’s trade, snapping a recent downtrend after the company announced securing a significant onshore project.

The counter, which has been on a downtrend for the past five sessions, managed to snap its losing run today following the announcement of a “large” order win from Petronet LNG.

At last check, L&T stock was up 0.34 per cent at Rs 3878.60 on the BSE. The counter gained as much as 0.81 per cent to touch the day’s high of Rs 3896.90 over its previous close of Rs 3865.50.

L&T’s hydrocarbon onshore business vertical has secured order from Petronet LNG, a joint venture promoted by leading PSUs including ONGC, IOCL, GAIL, and BPCL. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The project, which will be executed on a lump sum turnkey basis, involves the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) of dual-wall storage tanks at the Dahej Petrochemical Complex in Gujarat.

The scope includes an LNG/ethane storage tank with a capacity of 170,000 cubic metres and a propane storage tank with a capacity of 140,000 cubic metres. Additionally, L&T will handle the ethane and propane despatch facilities to support the propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene plant.

Commenting on the win, Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President - L&T, said, "This order is a significant milestone for us as we contribute to India's first integrated petrochemical complex leveraging LNG cold energy. It aligns with the nation's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and strengthens indigenous petrochemical capacity".

E S Sathyanarayanan, Senior Vice President & Head of L&T Onshore, added, "Securing this prestigious order from Petronet LNG is a strong endorsement of our proven expertise in executing complex EPCC projects.”