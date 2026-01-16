NTPC Green Energy shares in focus: 50:50 JV with GAIL gets green light; key details

Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd will be in the spotlight on Friday following a flurry of major announcements, including a strategic partnership with GAIL (India) Limited and the commissioning of significant new solar capacities in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

On Wednesday, shares of NTPC Green settled 0.17 per cent higher at Rs 91.71 on the BSE, edging up from its previous close of Rs 91.55.

In a significant push for its clean energy ambitions, the NTPC Green Energy Board, in a meeting held on January 15, 2026, gave the green light for the formation of a joint venture company (JVC) with GAIL (India).

According to the exchange filing, this will be a 50:50 joint venture company aimed at undertaking renewable energy projects. The company noted that the finalisation of this pact remains subject to necessary approvals from the Ministry of Power, DIPAM and other statutory authorities.

In a disclosure dated January 14 post market hours, NTPC Green announced that the first part capacity of 300 MW out of 500 MW Bhadla Solar PV project in Phalodi, Rajasthan, has been declared commercially operational. This project is executed by NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Green. With this addition, the group’s total installed capacity climbed to 8,310.28 MW.

Another filing on January 15, where the company declared the commercial operation of an additional 37.5 MW solar capacity in Bhuj, Gujarat, effective January 17, 2026. This capacity comes under Ayana Renewable Power Four Private Limited, a step-down subsidiary of the ONGC NTPC Green Private JV.

Following these successive commissionings, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Group will increase to 8347.78 MW.