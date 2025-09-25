Lupin shares rise 2% on US FDA approval for HIV drug; stock up 12 times in 15 sessions

Shares of Lupin Ltd rose 2 per cent in Thursday’s trade after the drugmaker said it has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its HIV treatment tablets.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the Mumbai-headquartered pharmaceutical company said it has secured the go-ahead for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for bictegravir, emtricitabine, and tenofovir alafenamide tablets (50 mg/200 mg/25 mg).

“This product would be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India,” Lupin said.

On Thursday, Lupin shares climbed as much as 2.1 per cent to touch a day’s high of Rs 2,034.95 on the BSE, up from Wednesday’s close of Rs 1,991.20. By 11:33 am, the stock was trading 1.19 per cent higher at Rs 2,014.90, giving the company a market capitalisation of Rs 92,031 crore. The stock has gained in 12 of the last 15 trading sessions.

The drug is the generic equivalent of Biktarvy tablets (50 mg/200 mg/25 mg), marketed by US-based Gilead Sciences Inc, and is indicated for the treatment of HIV infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 25 kg.

According to Lupin, Biktarvy recorded annual US sales of $16.24 billion (IQVIA MAT July 2025), underscoring the potential of the generic opportunity.

Lupin, which operates in over 100 markets, has 15 manufacturing sites and seven research centers globally. The company said it remains focused on expanding its pipeline of complex generics and specialty products.

At current levels, the stock trades 13 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 1,774 while remaining just 1.3 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 2,403.45.