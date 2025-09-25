Top stocks in news: Ivalue, Polycab, Tata Steel, YES Bank, Lupin, Waaree Energies, IHCL

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Wednesday on the back of muted global cues, triggering profit booking over valuation concerns ahead of Q2 earnings. BSE Sensex tanked 386.47 points, or 0.47 per cent, to settle at 81,715.63, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 112.60 points, or 0.45 per cent, to close at 25,056.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, September 25, 2025:

Dividend stock today: Shares of Adtech Systems and Evans Electric shall trade ex-dividend today.

Ivalue Infosolutions: The IT solutions and technology player will make its stock market debut on Thursday after the company raised a total of Rs 560.29 crore via IPO between September 22 and September 24. It sold its shares for Rs 299 apiece with a lot size of 50 shares. The issue was overall booked only 1.82 times during the three-day bidding.

Polycab India: Promoter entities of the electrical firm are set to offload up to 0.81 per cent of the company’s equity through a block deal worth around Rs 887.6 crore, suggest media reports. The floor price for the transaction is Rs 7,300 per share, a 3.09 per cent discount to the last traded price.

Tata Steel: The Tata Group's metal arm has invested Rs 4,054.66 crore in its overseas unit, T Steel Holdings (TSHP), acquiring 457.7 crore shares. TSHP remains a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tata Group company.

Lupin: The pharma major has received tentative USFDA approval for its generic version of Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets 50 mg/200 mg/25 mg, to be manufactured at its Nagpur facility in India. The drug is used to treat HIV in adults and children weighing at least 25 kg.

YES Bank: The private lender has reported that Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has increased its shareholding in the lender. SMBC has raised its stake by an additional 4.22 per cent, taking the overall stake to 24.22 per cent.

Waaree Energies: The domestic solar module manufacturer Waaree Energies has invested Rs 300 crore in its subsidiary Waaree Energy Storage Solutions (WESSPL). The investment was made through a rights issue.

Indian Hotels Company: The Tata Group's hospitality major announced that it has signed an agreement to open a new Taj hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, featuring 310 rooms to expand its luxury footprint.

Glenmark Pharma: Subsidiary of the drugmaker, Glenmark Specialty SA, has entered into an exclusive licensing deal with Hengrui Pharma for a new HER2-targeting cancer drug called Trastuzumab Rezetecan. Under the deal, Glenmark will pay $18 million upfront, plus future payments of up to $1.09 billion and royalties on drug sales.

Birla Corp: The infra players' unit, RCCPL, has been named the preferred bidder for the Kanpa-Junapani limestone block in Telangana with an 87.05 per cent revenue-sharing offer. The block spans 3.38 sq km in Adilabad district.

AWL Agri Business: The FMCG company signed a two-year MoU with the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) and Solidaridad Regional Expertise Centre (SREC) on September 24, 2025, to lead the National Mustard Model Farm Initiative.

Dalmia Bharat: The cement company confirms ED’s provisional attachment of Rs 377.26 crore land under PMLA. The company said operations unaffected and will explore legal remedies.

SEPC: It announced it has secured a Rs 75.19 crore purchase order from Gefos Solutions for supplying construction materials across four residential infrastructure projects in India. The non-related-party contract, expected to be completed in 8-9 months, bolsters the company's order book amid surging demand for urban housing developments.

Newgen Software Technologies: A wholly owned subsidiary of IT solutions player, Newgen Software Technologies (UK), has signed a five-year master services agreement with TCS NV, Belgium. The deal includes cloud hosting, software licensing, and implementation services. This is a purely commercial transaction.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries: India's premier shipbuilding and heavy fabrication firm, has inked an exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dutch offshore oil and gas vessel specialist Royal IHC, alongside Indian representative Alar Infrastructure.