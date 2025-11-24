This Sunil Singhania stock falls over 3% as anchor investor lock-in ends

Shares of Mangal Electrical Industries fell over 3 per cent on Monday after the end of the three-month lock-in period for anchor investors, allowing them to offload their stake. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 412.35 in the current session. This movement came as the broader Nifty 50 advanced by 0.20 per cent. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,139.33 crore following the decline. Ace investor Sunil Singhania bought 2.9% stake in the company in the September 2025 quarter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The stock has recorded losses for five consecutive sessions, accumulating a 7 per cent drop over this period. Since its listing on 28 August 2025, Mangal Electrical shares have fallen 24 per cent, underperforming the Nifty 50, which gained 6 per cent during the same period. On 24 November, approximately 11 lakh shares held by anchor investors became eligible for trading. The initial lock-in for these investors expired on 24 September 2025.

Ahead of its initial public offering, Mangal Electrical mobilised Rs 120 crore from anchor investors by allocating 21.39 lakh equity shares at Rs 561 each.

Participating institutional investors included Abakkus Diversified Alpha Funds, LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund VCC, Societe Generale, Finavenue Capital Trust, Swyom India Alpha Fund, Sundaram Alternative Investment Trust, Imap India Capital Investment Trust, Sunrise Investment Trust and Aarth AIF Growth Fund.