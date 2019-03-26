Share market updates: Sensex closes 424 points higher, Nifty settles at 11,483; RIL, Vedanta, NTPC, SBI shares gain over 3%

The Sensex and Nifty shrugged off recession fears in the world economy during the last two hours of trade today and extended morning session gains to close 424 points higher at 38,233 and 129 points higher at 11,483, respectively. The indices logged gains in afternoon trade led by surge in banking and oil and gas stocks. Infosys (1.23%), Bajaj Auto (0.85%) and ITC (0.68%) were the top Sensex losers in trade today. NTPC (3.28%), SBI (3.23%) and Vedanta (3.18%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 closed in the red.

Banking stocks led the gains with BSE bankex and Bank Nifty surging 716 points and 600 points, respectively.SBI (3.81%), Bank of Baroda (3.55%), YES Bank (3.12%), Kotak Bank (2.84%) and ICICI Bank (2.76%) led the gains on BSE.

Jet Airways was among the top gainers on BSE rising 6.48% or 20 points to 271 a day after the company's chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal resigned from the board of directors of the airline. DLF share price rose 3.80% to 196 on BSE a day after the realty major launched its QIP offer to raise over Rs 3,000 crore by selling 17.3 crore equity shares to qualified institutional investors.

Meanwhile, Asian markets rebounded today after global markets slid on worries over US and European economic growth. In the US, investors wrestled to make sense of newly pessimistic outlooks for the global economy.

3:30: Sensex closes 424 points higher at 38,233, Nifty ends 129 points higher at 11,483, respectively.

3:18 pm: Bank Nifty soars 610 points to 29,895 level. BSE bankex is the top gainer among 19 sectoral indices rising 748 points to 33,473.

3:16 pm: Jet Airways share price clocked highest turnover of Rs 137.9 crore on BSE followed by share price of conglomerate Reliance Industries (Rs 107.52 crore) and Sun Pharma (Rs 65.24 crore).

3:09 pm: However, market breadth was marginally positive with 1373 stocks rising compared to 1272 falling on the BSE.

3:06 pm: Sensex gains 425 points to 38,234 and Nifty rose 121 points to 11,476.

3:00 pm: SBI Life Insurance Company declares interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for financial year 2018-19.

2:48 pm: Sensex rises 389 points to 38,198 and Nifty rose 116 points to 11,470.

2:30: Infosys, ITC and TCS were the top Sensex losers in trade today.

2:15 pm: Vedanta, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex gainers.

1:45 pm: While all Market Cap categories have gained, Small-Caps has led the market with Nifty Small 100 change of 0.84%.

1:30 pm: Nifty traded higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 200 day but lower than 5 day moving averages.

1:15 pm: Top Gainers (BSE 200): GMR Infrastructure (10.53%), Reliance Capital (9.52%), Reliance Infra (5.61%) ; Top Losers (BSE 200): Jubilant LifeScience (-4.48%), Tech Mahindra (-2.10%), Ashok Leyland (-1.72%) .

1:00 pm: Vedanta (2.26%), NTPC (1.4%) and Bajaj Finance (1.76%) were the top Sensex gainers.

12:45 pm: Infosys (1.83%), TCS (1.19%) and ITC (1.08%) are top Sensex losers.

12:30 pm: Reliance Communications (4.94%), Jubilant Life Sciences (4.86%) and SpiceJet (3.80%) were the top BSE losers.

12:25 pm: Jet Airways (9.10%), GMR Infra (9.06%), Take Solutions (8.89%) were the top gainers on BSE.

12:20 pm: While 27 stocks hit 52 week highs on BSE, 91 shares fell to their 52 week lows.

12:15 pm: Asian Paints is trading at Rs 1,481 and is 0.51 per cent away from 52 week high of Rs 1,488.60 on the expectation of higher volume traction in decorative paints segment across categories.

12:00 pm: Newgen Software Technologies fell 5 points to Rs.314.90 after the company informed to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary in Australia and to make initial investment up to 1.5 Million Australian Dollars in the proposed subsidiary by way of subscribing to its shares.

11:40 am: Shares MEP Infrastructure Developers opened with a gain of 4.68 per cent and touched an intraday high of Rs 45.30 (6.09%) as the company arm-MEP Longjian Loha Waranga Road Private Limited entered into concession agreements with National Highways Authority of India for three highway projects in Maharashtra.

11:30 am: Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate rose 4.79 per cent to the intraday high of Rs 90 after the company proposed to issue secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating up to Rs 600 crore, on a private placement basis

11:00 am: Shares of Larsen and Tourbo rose after the company informed the exchanges about L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE)--a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro--winning a large order contract for coke calciner project in Sohar industrial estate located in Oman.

10:58 am: Sensex, Nifty off the highs in trade today. Sensex still trading 65 points higher at 37,877, Nifty rises 20 points to 11,373.

10:53 am: Kalpataru Power Transmission share price was trading 4.41% higher at 452.90 on BSE after the engineering firm said its arm Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden AB has signed an agreement to acquire 85 per cent equity stake in Linjemontage i Grastorp AB for $24 million. The acquisition of Linjemontage is in-line with the KPTL's stated objective of growth and greater geographical presence in stable and growing markets with focus on core power transmission segment, Kalpataru Power Transmission said.

10:28 am: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price falls 2% to 316.20 in trade today on Prudential Corporation Holdings plan to sell up to 3.71 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to raise nearly Rs 1,600 crore. The offer for sale of shares by the promoter begins today. The floor price for the sale has been fixed at Rs 300 apiece. The sale offer will be open for non-retail investors on March 26 and close on the same day. For retail investors, the date has been fixed as March 27.

10:22 am: Suzlon Energy share price gains 1.24% to 6.52 level after the firm completed sale of its two arms - SE Solar and Gale Solarfarms - to CLP Wind Farms for a total consideration of Rs 99.09 crore.

10:19 am: Future Retail share price trading 3.25% higher to 453 level on BSE after the firm reappointed Kishore Biyani as its managing director and Rakesh Biyani as its joint managing director for three years.

The company's board in a meeting on Monday "considered and approved the re-appointment" for three years effective May 2.

10:16 am: Tata Steel BSL share price trading 1.78% lower to 27.55 level on BSE a day after its committee of directors approved allotment of shares worth Rs 2,300 crore to Tata Steel on private placement basis.

10:13 am: Banking and oil and gas stocks led the gains with their BSE indices rising 267 points and 182 points, respectively.

10:11 am:On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 150.4 crore on Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 12.52 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

10:07 am: BSE mid cap and small cap indices were trading 59 points and 82 points higher at 14,976 and 14,670 levels, respectively.

10:04 am: On Monday, the Sensex fell 355 points to 37,809 with 24 components in the red and the Nifty ended 102 points lower to 11,354.

9:59 am: Sensex gains 125 points to 37,935, Nifty rises 37 points to 11,392.

9:58 am: DLF share price rises 6.39% to 201.50 on BSE a day after the realty major launched its QIP offer to raise over Rs 3,000 crore by selling 17.3 crore equity shares to qualified institutional investors.

With an aim to become a debt-free company, DLF had last year announced plans to issue up to 17.3 crore shares through qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds and pre-pay loans.

9:55 am: Market breadth was positive with 1115 stocks rising compared to 522 falling on BSE.

9:40 am: Volume topppers on the BSE were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, TCS and Infosys.

9:35 am: Of 30 Sensex stocks, 24 were trading in the green.

9:33 am: Shares of cash-strapped Jet Airways rise over 8% or 20 points in early trade to 275.40 a day after the company's Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal resigned from the board of directors of the airline. On Monday, the stock rose as much as 18 per cent in intra-day trade and settled at Rs 254.50, up 12.69 per cent, against previous closing price of Rs 225.85

9:24 am: ONGC, Coal India, NTPC top Sensex gainers.

9:20 am: Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank top Sensex losers.

9:15 am: Sensex opens 78 points higher to 37,887, Nifty rises 22 points to 11,375.

9:00 am: Rupee opens at 68.89 per dollar from its last close of 68.94.