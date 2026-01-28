Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Maruti Suzuki Q3 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 3,794 crore, sales hit record high

Maruti Suzuki Q3 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 3,794 crore, sales hit record high

Maruti Suzuki Q3 earnings: Net profit rose to Rs 3,794 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3559 crore in the December 2024 quarter. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 28, 2026 3:37 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Q3 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 3,794 crore, sales hit record high Maruti Suzuki Q3 earnings

Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India reported a 4% rise in Q3 net profit on Wednesday. Profit rose to Rs 3,794 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3559 crore in the December 2024 quarter.  The Q3 profit was impacted by a one-time provision of Rs 5,93.9 crore on account of the New Labour Codes. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

EBITDA rose 10% to Rs 5572 crore in Q3 against Rs 5064 crore in the December 2024 quarter. EBITDA margin came at 11.2% in Q3 against 13% (YoY).

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 564,669 units in the last quarter compared to 466,993 units in Q3 of the previous year, an increase of 97,676 units. 

Maruti Suzuki reported its highest-ever quarterly net sales of Rs 47,534.4 crore in the last quarter against Rs 36,802 crore in the same period a year ago. The sharp rise in sales was effected by the GST reform, primarily led by the small car segment. 

FULL COVERAGE:  Union Budget 2026

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 28, 2026 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today