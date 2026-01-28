Maruti Suzuki Q3 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 3,794 crore, sales hit record high

Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India reported a 4% rise in Q3 net profit on Wednesday. Profit rose to Rs 3,794 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3559 crore in the December 2024 quarter. The Q3 profit was impacted by a one-time provision of Rs 5,93.9 crore on account of the New Labour Codes.

EBITDA rose 10% to Rs 5572 crore in Q3 against Rs 5064 crore in the December 2024 quarter. EBITDA margin came at 11.2% in Q3 against 13% (YoY).

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 564,669 units in the last quarter compared to 466,993 units in Q3 of the previous year, an increase of 97,676 units.

Maruti Suzuki reported its highest-ever quarterly net sales of Rs 47,534.4 crore in the last quarter against Rs 36,802 crore in the same period a year ago. The sharp rise in sales was effected by the GST reform, primarily led by the small car segment.

