Meesho shares plunge 5%, down for 3rd day; here's why

Meesho Ltd plunged 5 per cent in Thursday's trade, after a similar move in the previous session, taking its losing run to the third straight session. In a filing to stock exchanges, Meesho said Megha Agarwal, General Manager – Business and a senior management personnel tendered her resignation from the services. Besides, the one-month shareholder lock-in period for 11 crore shares, representing 2 per cent of the total outstanding shares, ended yesterday.

The stock fell to its 5 per cent lower circuit at Rs 164.55. It is now down 35.4 per cent from its December 18, 2025, high of Rs 254.65 a share. Meesho said Milan Partani, General Manager - User Growth and Content Commerce and SMP of the company will now assume the role of General Manager – Commerce Platform and will continue to be SMP of the company.

The new-age e-commerce major got listed on December 10, 2025, at Rs 162.50 a share on NSE, a premium of 46.4 per cent over its issue price of Rs 111. On BSE, the stock listed at Rs 161.20, reflecting a 45.23 per cent premium.

Bengaluru-based Meesho launched its IPO between December 3 and December 5, 2025. The shares were offered in a price band of Rs 105–111 per share with a lot size of 134 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 5,421.20 crore through the IPO, including a fresh issue of 38,28,82,882 shares worth Rs 4,250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10,55,13,839 shares.

During 2025, 106 of the 365 IPOs were listed on the main board, while 259 IPOs were listed through SMEs. The capital raised through mainboard IPOs amounted to Rs 1.83 lakh crore against Rs 1.80 lakh crore collected in the previous year. The contribution of the mainboard to total IPOs was 94 per cent in 2025 against 94.8 per cent in 2024.

The contribution of new listings through IPOs to the Indian market capitalisation remained strong at 3.1 per cent in 2025, down from 3.3 per cent in 2024, MOFSL noted. This contribution remains marked below the highs recorded in 2017 (3.7 per cent) and 2021 (3.4 per cent).