Mid-, small-cap rally getting started, says expert; says this on Gensol Engg

Rudra Murthy BV, MD at Vachana Investments, on Wednesday said the broader market will start participating from now on in general. "A lot of people have got tired of holding the mid- and small-cap stocks and the last one and a half months they have seen the market moving up but not their portfolio. Now, what retailers will do is that they will start selling all their stocks when the real mid- and small-cap rally is just getting started and it started yesterday. This is the time to put fresh money into good-quality mid- and small-cap stocks. Don't buy simply because some stock has fallen 50-70 per cent from its peak," he told Business Today.

Citing an example, the market expert said, "Gensol Engineering was at Rs 1,100 and currently it is available at around Rs 60. Retailers will think, let me buy Gensol Engg because it was once at Rs 1,100 level and now available at Rs 60. It will not come back to Rs 100. For me, it is not even worth buying even at Rs 60."

Murthy advised that the broader market will participate but investors should buy quality mid- and small-cap counters. "You have to buy places where you have valuation comfort and you have to buy them and hold them for a good period because you can't expect big moves to come in a short period," he underscored.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks were trading higher today, led by gains across a majority of sectoral indices. Broader indices (mid- and small-cap shares) were also positive.

17 out of the 18 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Metal and Nifty IT were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 2.32 per cent and 1.13 per cent.

The overall market breadth was strong as 2,758 shares were advancing while 933 were declining on BSE. 177 stocks stayed unchanged.