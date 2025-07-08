Jane Street is preparing to fight back against explosive allegations from India’s financial regulator that accuse the U.S. trading giant of manipulating Indian markets, calling the charges “extremely inflammatory” and “erroneous.”

India’s Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) on Friday barred Jane Street from trading in the Indian market and froze $567 million of its assets, alleging the firm manipulated the Bank Nifty index by buying large quantities of its constituents to prop up prices, while simultaneously building short positions in index options.

In an internal memo to its 3,000 employees, Jane Street’s senior management expressed being “beyond disappointed” by SEBI’s accusations and said it was “working on a formal response.” The memo, cited by the Financial Times, emphasized that the firm “takes pride” in its global trading role and called SEBI’s findings “based on so many erroneous or unsupported assertions.”

“It’s deeply upsetting to see the firm mischaracterised this way,” the memo stated. Jane Street also claimed it had made “ongoing efforts to communicate with SEBI” since February, but those attempts were “consistently rebuffed.”

SEBI has also ordered the seizure of over ₹4,840 crore (approximately $566 million) in what it describes as illegal gains from Jane Street’s Indian operations. Banks have been instructed to freeze the firm’s accounts and block any debits without SEBI’s prior approval.



The firm is accused of manipulating the Nifty index through expiry-day trades in index options to generate illicit profits. SEBI alleges Jane Street ignored a February 2025 caution letter from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which had flagged suspicious patterns and advised the firm to avoid market-disruptive strategies—warnings the firm allegedly disregarded.

SEBI, meanwhile, is expanding its investigation into Jane Street to cover other indexes and exchanges, a Reuters report claimed, citing sources.

On Monday, SEBI’s chairman confirmed the regulator is intensifying its scrutiny of potential manipulation in derivatives markets.

Jane Street has stated it disputes the regulator’s interim findings and intends to continue engaging with SEBI.