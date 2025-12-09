M&M shares in focus today; here’s why

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are likely to be in focus on Tuesday following an announcement regarding its premium SUV portfolio. The homegrown auto major has officially lifted the curtains on the name of its upcoming SUV challenger, setting the stage for a new product cycle in 2026.

In a regulatory filing submitted late Monday, the company revealed that its next major offering in the premium SUV segment will be the XUV 7XO. The automaker has scheduled the vehicle's world premiere for January 5, 2026.

According to the company, the new SUV is built on the legacy of the XUV700, a model that the firm states has secured over 300,000 owners in just over four years. M&M positioned the new entrant as a vehicle crafted to inspire and engineered to excite, aiming to combine the established strengths of its predecessor with superior design, technology, comfort and performance.

The management said that the XUV 7XO is designed to reinforce Mahindra’s leadership in the premium SUV space.

The product announcement follows a operational update released earlier in the month. Earlier on December 1, M&M reported a 19 per cent year-on-year growth in overall auto sales, clocking 92,670 units for November 2025. The SUV segment led the charge with 56,336 units sold in the domestic market, registering a 22 per cent growth.

The Farm Equipment Business also posted stellar numbers, with domestic tractor sales jumping 33 per cent to 42,273 units.

On Monday, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra closed 0.95 per cent lower at Rs 3,681.05 on BSE over its previous close of Rs 3,716.45 apiece.