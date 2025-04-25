Mphasis shares defy market crash today, here's why 

Shares of IT major Mphasis on Friday rose over 3% after the firm announced its Q4, fiscal earnings and declared dividend for the last fiscal. Mphasis stock rose 3.5% to Rs 2553.40 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 48,526 crore. However, Mphasis stock has fallen 27% in six months and is down 10% this year.

The stock is trading lower than the 100 day, 150 day, 200 day and higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day and 50 day moving averages.

The board of the firm recommended dividend of Rs 57/- per equity share of Rs 10/- each for the year ended 31 March 2025, which is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

"The dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, will be paid within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting, to those shareholders, whose bank account details are registered with the respective Depository participant(s) or with the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company," said Mphasis.

Net profit of Mphasis rose 13.55% to Rs 446.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter against Rs 393.22 crore during the quarter ended March 2024. Sales climbed 8.73% to Rs 3,710.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter against Rs 3412.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

In the last fiscal,net profit climbed 9.48% to Rs 1702.14 crore against Rs 1554.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales climbed 7.17% to Rs 14,229.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 against Rs 13278.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

Mphasis is a global Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in providing cloud and cognitive services, applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally.

Meanwhile, Sensex tanked 1,051 pts to 78,749 and Nifty lost 379 pts to 23,868 in late morning deals as India-Pakistan tensions rose over Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22.