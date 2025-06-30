MSTC shares down 20% year-to-date; what's next for this PSU?

Shares of state-run MSTC Ltd declined again on Monday, reversing some of the gains from the previous session. The stock fell 1.07 per cent to close at Rs 546.80. At this level, it has dropped 19.50 per cent in the calendar year 2025 to date.

Around 17,000 shares hands on BSE today, lower than the two-week average volume of 18,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 95.15 lakh, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 3,849.47 crore.

Analysts see Rs 580 as a key resistance level for MSTC, with support ranging between Rs 500 and Rs 525. A breakout above Rs 571–580 could drive the stock toward Rs 635.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, identified Rs 580 as a key immediate resistance level for MSTC, with support seen at Rs 525.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, stated that the stock is awaiting a breakout above Rs 580 to initiate fresh upward momentum, while Rs 520–500 is likely to serve as a crucial support zone in the near term.

Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran said MSTC has a strong support base at Rs 518 and a daily close above Rs 571 could open the path for an upside target of Rs 635.

MSTC is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) operating under the Ministry of Steel. The company primarily offers e-commerce services across various sectors. As of March 2025, the government held a 64.75 per cent stake in the enterprise.