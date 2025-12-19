Multibagger defence stock hits upper circuit in afternoon session, here's why 

Multibagger stock: Apollo Micro Systems shares rose 5% in the afternoon session on Friday after the defence firm said its arm IDL Explosives Limited has received an industrial licence under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951 for the production of high-energy explosives Trinitrotoluene (TNT) and HMX (Cyclotetramethylenetetranitramine).

The validity of the licence is 15 years from the date of issuance.

Apollo Micro Systems stock rose 5% to Rs 237.85 against the previous close of Rs 226.85. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 7,983 crore. However, the stock has fallen 33% from a 52 week high of Rs 354.65 reached on September 17, 2025.

The defence stock has risen 145% a year and gained 773% in three years, delivering multibagger returns during the period. It zoomed 1,775% in five years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Apollo Micro Systems stands at 33.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Apollo Micro Systems stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 200 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 150 day moving averages.

Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Micro Systems Limited, stated: “This represents a significant strategic milestone for Apollo Micro Systems, allowing us to meet the needs of both industrial and defence explosives. This licence is more than a regulatory approval it is a validation of our technical expertise, operational excellence, and adherence to the highest safety and quality standards. It strengthens our ability to meet captive requirements for high-energy defence explosives while creating opportunities to serve growing demand in both domestic and international markets for industrial and defence explosives. This milestone marks a timely and strategic entry into specialised defence explosives, positioning the IDL Explosives as a domestic supplier of high-energy materials, supporting India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and creating potential opportunities in the export market.”

Apollo Micro Systems is an electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supplies company. Its designs, develops and sells high-performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for ministry of defence, government-controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors.