Multibagger metal stock in news today, here's why 

Welspun Corp shares are in news today after the metal products maker said its associate company, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), listed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has informed the Saudi Stock Exchange about signing of a contract with the Saudi Water Authority for the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes.

Welspun Corp shares ended 3.59% lower at Rs 797.70 on Monday. However, the multibagger stock has gained 222% in three years and risen 532% in five years. Market cap of Welspun Corp stood at Rs 21,027 crore.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 994.60 on June 10, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 665.70 on March 3, 2025.

"The contract for total value exceeding 485 million SAR (Approx. Rs 1,165 Crore) including value added tax. The duration of the contract is six months and the financial impact of the contract will be reflected in Q4FY2025-26 and Q1FY26-27. EPIC is Saudi Arabia’s leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes. It’s fully integrated manufacturing facilities with impeccable track record of execution of mega orders in time & Quality with customer centric approach, positions them as a most preferred supplier in the KSA market and continue to pioneer in supporting KSA’s strategic objectives under the Vision 2030," said Welspun Corp.

Welspun Corp Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing steel products and plastic products. The company is engaged in the business of production and coating of high-grade submerged arc welded pipes, hot rolled steel plates and coils. It is a service provider of welded line pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars.