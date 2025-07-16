Defence sector: Multibagger stock rises 4% on order win from global client 

Shares of Premier Explosives rose over 4% on Wednesday after the defence firm said it has won a fresh export order of approximately Rs 105 crore from an international client. "Premier Explosives Limited has received an export order for a total consideration of $12,240,000 i.e. approx. Rs 105 Crore, for manufacture and supply of Defence Explosives, to be delivered within a period of 12 months," said Premier Explosives .

The order relates to manufacturing and supply of defence explosives. It is to be executed in 12 months. This is the second order for the defence firm this month.

On July 10, the firm received a purchase order worth Rs 6.62 crore. The order was for the manufacture and supply of defence products. The order is to be executed in six months.

Premier Explosives stock rose 4.21% intra day to Rs 556.20 today against the previous close of Rs 533.70 on BSE. In one year, the multibagger stock has lost 23% and risen 243% in two years. The stock gained 767% in three years and 2371% in five years.

Total 0.81 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.40 crore on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2928 crore. Premier Explosives shares have a beta of 1, indicating average volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 38.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Premier Explosives Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacture of high energy materials and allied products for the defence, space, mining and infrastructure industries. The company's geographical segments include India and the Rest of the world. It is focused on developing and manufacturing solid propellants for rockets and strap-on motors for satellite launch vehicles.