Multibagger defence stock rises 10% on order win from global client

Shares of Premier Explosives Ltd rose nearly 10% on Monday after the company said it won an export order worth Rs 190.07 crore from a global firm for manufacture and supply of defence explosives to be delivered within a period of two years. "Premier Explosives Limited has received an export order for a total consideration of USD 21,750,000 i.e. approx. INR 190.07 Crore, for manufacture and supply of Defence Explosives, to be delivered within a period of 2 years.

Premier Explosives stock gained 9.62% to Rs 468.05 against the previous close of Rs 426.95 on BSE. Total 0.77 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.41 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2376.24 crore.

In a year, the multibagger stock has lost 34.50% and fallen 18.49% since the beginning of this year. The stock has gained 125% in two years.

Premier Explosives shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating very low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 18, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone.

Premier Explosives stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Premier Explosives Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacture of high energy materials and allied products for the defence, space, mining and infrastructure industries. The company's geographical segments include India and the Rest of the world. It is focused on developing and manufacturing solid propellants for rockets and strap-on motors for satellite launch vehicles.