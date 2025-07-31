Multibagger defence stock slips 5% despite order win for rocket motors 

Shares of Premier Explosives slipped over nearly 5% on Thursday even as the defence firm said has won an order for Rs 22.36 crore from a global entity.

Premier Explosives stock slipped 4.69% intra day to Rs 456.65 today against the previous close of Rs 456.65 on BSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In one year, the multibagger stock has lost 33% and risen 118% in two years. Total 0.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 76.90 lakh on BSE today. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 2,375 crore.

"Premier Explosives Limited has received a purchase order for Rs.22.36 crores from an International entity, for supply of Rocket Motors to be delivered on or before March 31,2026 The order is to be executed on or before March 31, 2026," said Premier Explosives.

Premier Explosives shares have a beta of 0.9, indicating very low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 22.5, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. Premier Explosives stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

Premier Explosives Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacture of high energy materials and allied products for the defence, space, mining and infrastructure industries. The company's geographical segments include India and the Rest of the world. It is focused on developing and manufacturing solid propellants for rockets and strap-on motors for satellite launch vehicles.