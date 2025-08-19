Multibagger infra stock in focus today on Rs 1,073-crore order win 

Shares of SPML Infra are in focus today after the civil construction firm said it won an order worth Rs 1,073 crore. SPML Infra stock gained 6.77% to Rs 297.90 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 279 on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,135 crore. A total of 0.33 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 97.49 lakh on BSE. The multibagger stock has gained 727% in two years and risen 3065% in five years.

"We would like to inform you that Company has been awarded a prestigious Rs. 1,073 Crore (inc. of GST) project by Indore Municipal Corporation for the augmentation of the water supply system under the AMRUT 2.0," said the firm.

Subhash Sethi, Chairman of SPML Infra said,"We are proud to be entrusted with this important project by Indore Municipal Corporation under AMRUT 2.0. Indore is amongst India’s cleanest cities, and this new water infrastructure will further enhance the quality of life for its residents. The scope of this project is truly unique, placing SPML Infra among a handful of companies worldwide with the capability to design and deliver such an integrated water infrastructure system. This project demonstrates SPML Infra’s expertise in delivering large-scale, technologically advanced water supply systems, while ensuring sustainable operations through our long-term O&M commitment."

Last month, the company said it won a significant contract valued at Rs 385 crore for a water production and supply system in Rajasthan. The project, awarded under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission, involves the development of the Kekri-Sarwar Sector Package-III in Ajmer.

SPML Infra Limited is a distinguished infrastructure development company with over four decades of expertise across power, water, environment, and technology sectors. With a pan-India presence, SPML has successfully executed over 700 projects, creating critical infrastructure, including drinking water facilities, wastewater treatment, integrated sewerage networks, municipal waste management, power transmission & distribution, substations, rural electrification, and smart city solutions.