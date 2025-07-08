Top stocks in news: Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, M&M, Titan, JSW Infra, J&K Bank, Navin Fluorine

Indian benchmark indices settled on a flat note on Monday amid mixed global cues amid Trump tariff deadline adding to the volatility in the markets. BSE Sensex rose only 9.61 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 83,442.50, while NSE's Nifty50 added up only 0.30 points to close at 25,461.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 08, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Aditya Vision, Ador Welding, Bombay Oxygen Investments, Ingersoll-Rand (India), JK Cement, JSW Steel, Plastiblends India, Solar Industries India and Titan Company shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure shall trade ex-bonus today.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a 10.7 per cent YoY decline in wholesales to 87,286 units in the first quarter of FY26, in line with expectations amid a planned wind-down of older Jaguar models and disruption due to new US tariffs. Retail sales also fell 15.1 per cent YoY to 94,420 units, reflecting the broader challenges faced during the quarter.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender reported a net advance at the end of Q1FY26 stood at Rs 4.45 lakh crore, marking a 14 per cent increase over Rs 3.90 lakh crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, lending activity was up 4.2 per cent compared to Rs 4.27 lakh crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The homegrown auto major reported a 20 per cent YoY rise in production for June 2025, reaching 83,435 units compared to 69,441 units in the same month last year. Sales for the month stood at 76,335 units, marking a 14 per cent YoY increase from 66,800 units a year earlier. Export volumes rose marginally by 1 per cent YoY to 2,634 units.

Titan Company: The jewellery vertical saw domestic operations grow 18 per cent YoY, led by good traction during Akshaya Tritiya. A sharp rise in gold prices from May to mid-June dented consumer sentiment, leading to flat buyer growth in both Tanishq and CaratLane. Consumers preferred lightweight and lower karatage jewellery, with plain gold growing in mid-teens as of its Q1 update.

JSW Infrastructure: The port operator company has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority for the reconstruction of Berth 8 and mechanization of Berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata. The project comes with a 30-year concession period, and the estimated capital expenditure (capex) is Rs 740 crore.

Macrotech Developers: The real estate developer reported a 10 per cent YoY increase in pre-sales to Rs 4,450 crore for the quarter, while collections rose 7 per cent to Rs 2,880 crore. The firm said it has added five new projects across Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, with a total gross development value (GDV) of Rs 22,700 crore.

Navin Fluorine International: The specialty chemicals player launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) on July 7 to raise up to Rs 750 crore. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 4,798.28 per share.

Phoenix Mills: The realty firm reported a 12 per cent YoY increase in retail sales across its operational malls in Q1FY26, supported by healthy demand and continued momentum across its portfolio. In the commercial office segment, gross leasing of nearly 4.07 lakh square feet was completed during the quarter across assets in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Season Dalal Street investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal added Jammu and Kashmir Bank in his portfolio in the June ended quarter buying 1.27 per cent stake representing 1.40 crore shares in the state-run lender.

Refex Industries: The industrial gases maker has secured an order worth Rs 250 crore for comprehensive ash disposal along with operation and maintenance of fly ash systems from a prominent GENCO. The contract is for a tenure of three years.

SPML Infra: The EPC and infra company has received sanction for enhanced credit facilities amounting to Rs 205 crore to boost its project execution capabilities.