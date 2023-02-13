Multibagger stock jumps 5% to hit upper circuit after strong quarterly performance

Priti International's shares hit an upper circuit on Monday after the company reported a strong performance in the period that ended on December 31, 2022. The counter remained locked in the buyer's circuit for the entire trading session.

Priti International reported a more than 100 per cent rise in the net profit to Rs 2.18 crore for the December 2022 quarter, which was Rs 1.08 crore in a year ago period. The furniture company's income from operations jumped 77 per cent to Rs 28.2 crore in Q3FY23, which was Rs 15.89 crore in Q3FY22.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 1.12 crore with an operational revenue of Rs 12.7 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

Shares of Priti International hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent to Rs 166.45 on Monday. The scrip had settled at Rs 158.55 on Friday. The stock has surged about 145 per cent in the last one year, whereas the counter is up merely 6 per cent in the year 2022 so far.

Priti International reported a 48 per cent increase in the net profit at Rs 4.87 crore in the nine months ended on December 31, 2022, which was Rs 3.29 crore in the year-ago period. Its income from operations jumped 30 per cent to Rs 53.79 crore in the given period.

Jodhpur-based Priti International is an Indian furniture and lifestyle brand that offers interior collections for homes, which offers a wide range of home decor products.

