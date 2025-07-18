Multibagger stock sinks 16% on Q1 results, revenue takes a hit

Shares of MPS Ltd. fell 16% on Friday following the announcement of the company's June quarter earnings. The multibagger stock closed nearly 16% lower to Rs 2,445.10 on Q1 earnings. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 4,182 crore.The stock gained 228% in three years and rose 747% in five years. The company's revenue for this period only increased by 2.9% to ₹186.3 crore year-on-year. A notable point of concern was the underperformance of its Research Solutions business, which saw its revenue decline from ₹118 crore to ₹108 crore compared to the same quarter last year. This division contributed 59% to the company's overall topline.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Despite the revenue challenges, MPS managed to post a 40% rise in net profit, reaching ₹35 crore, boosted by a higher other income component. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) improved by 21% to ₹50 crore, with margins rising from 22.8% to 27% compared to the previous year. The board has approved the amalgamation of ADI BPO Services Ltd. with MPS, citing simplification of the group structure as a key rationale behind the merger, aiming for improved operational efficiency and resource allocation.

Furthermore, the board has given in-principle approval for restructuring its subsidiary, MPS Europa AG, through the transfer of full equity shareholding in MPS Interactive Systems Ltd. This move will make MPS Europa AG a step-down subsidiary, aligning it better with corporate strategy. Following these developments, shares of MPS fell on Friday. However, the shares have shown a 16% rise on a year-to-date basis, reflecting the company’s efforts to navigate current market challenges amidst restructuring and merger activities.

Advertisement

The strategic decisions, including the merger and restructuring, are part of MPS's broader plan to streamline operations and enhance shareholder value. The company remains committed to addressing the underperformance in its core business while leveraging its increased profitability to invest in future growth opportunities. Investors remain watchful as MPS adapts to the evolving market landscape, balancing immediate challenges with long-term objectives.