Multibagger stock up 123% in 2026: Emkay meets Garware Hi Tech Films management; what it says

Emkay Global recently met the management of Garware Hi Tech Films (GHFL), whose shares have surged 123 per cent in 2026 so far and 704 per cent over the past five years. While not rating the stock, the brokerage said sustained growth in sun control films (SCF) and paint protection films (PPF), supported by capacity additions, remains key margin driver for GHFL.

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To recall, Garware Hi Tech Films' profit after tax reached record-high despite tariff-related headwinds in FY26. Profitability strengthened over the years on rising contribution from value-added products. Its margins moderated from FY21 peak, but remained resilient amid tariff headwinds. The company reported 16 per cent FY21-26 CAGR led by portfolio premiumisation through increasing value-added products and entry into PPF segment.

Emkay highlighted that the TPU extrusion line from October 2026, a higher focus on architectural films, which contributed 13 per cent of FY26 revenue, geographic expansion with MENA emerging as a key market, scaling of the higher-margin D2C ecosystem through Garware Application Studios (GAS) and Garware Home Solutions (GHS), and entry into surface protection films, are other key drivers.

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GHFL, the domestic brokerage said, has guided for 15-20 per cent revenue growth and 22-25 per cent Ebitda margin for FY27 and beyond. Its FY26 Ebitda margin stood at 23.6 per cent, including other income.

Garware Hi Tech Films has built a global franchise, 75 per cent export revenue, with a fully integrated chips-to-film set-up. It is one of the few vertically integrated players globally, building a multi-decade and multi-layer moat, said Emkay Global.

"GHFL’s multiple strategic initiatives over past 5Y have structurally lifted its growth and profitability. These include the incubation of its PPF portfolio (25% of FY26 revenue from near-zero in FY21), consistent expansion in SCF, and shift toward value-added films within its industrial product division (IPD)," it said.

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The initiatives led to revenue mix shift toward the high-margin consumer products division, with the commoditised IPD share declining, Emkay Global said.

The brokerage said GHFL is evolving from a film supplier to a consumer-centric D2C solution provider via the expansion of GAS and GHS, driving deeper penetration of PPF, architectural SCF, surface protection films, and privacy films, while capturing 25–30 per cent higher margin against the distributor-led model.

"Growth visibility remains strong, supported by low domestic PPF penetration (2 per cent in India vs 14 per cent in developed markets), rising UV and EV mix, OEM partnerships (including M&M), and financing/insurance-led adoption initiatives. It is adding a TPU extrusion line (Oct-26) to support new product development in emerging applications such as architectural and medical solutions, and to strengthen PPF backward integration," it said.

GHFL is also commissioning an SCF line (June 2027) to support future growth. GHFL is diversifying its global footprint, with MENA emerging as a key growth market, particularly for the architectural business, Emkay said.