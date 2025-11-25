Multibaggers of 2025 under Rs 100: 5 stocks exploded up to 1,847% this year

A clutch of little-known stocks priced below Rs 100 have turned into standout multibaggers in 2025, defying volatility and delivering blistering year-to-date returns. Data from the BSE shows that five such counters have surged up to 1,847% this year.

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd — up 1,847% in 2025

From Rs 3.46 to Rs 67.37 on BSE, Sri Chakra Cement has been the biggest multibagger in this basket, skyrocketing 1,847% year-to-date. The stock, however, hit the 4.99% lower circuit on Tuesday, signalling some profit-booking.

The company recently submitted its unaudited financial results for the September 2025 quarter, where it reported quarterly revenue of Rs 3,445.50 lakh and a net loss of Rs 500.88 lakh, as per the filing approved by the board on November 14, 2025

Sri Chakra Cement manufactures cement, concrete and related construction materials, serving customers across India.

iStreet Network Ltd — up 974% in 2025

From Rs 4.07 to Rs 43.72 on BSE, iStreet Network has rallied 974% so far this year. The stock was last seen trading 1.39% higher on Tuesday, extending its strong momentum.

The company operates in IT services, including artificial intelligence, e-commerce and IT product distribution, while also having a legacy of being an internet and retail catalogue company.

Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd — up 671% in 2025

From Rs 12.91 to Rs 99.50 on BSE, Agro-products player Blue Pearl Agriventures has delivered 671% gains in 2025, nearing the Rs 100 mark. The stock climbed 4.99% in Tuesday’s trade.

The company is engaged in preparing, manufacturing, processing, trading, exporting and dealing in a wide range of agro, agri and food products — including spices, oilseeds and grains.

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd — up 351% in 2025

From Rs 9.21 to Rs 41.50 on BSE, Rajasthan Tube has surged 351% this year, though the stock slipped 0.24% on Tuesday.

A exchange filing shows that the board accepted the resignation of company Secretary Payal Singh with immediate effect on November 12. The company manufactures and trades black and galvanised ERW steel tubes and pipes.

V R Woodart Ltd — up 795% in 2025

From Rs 6.37 to Rs 57.01 on BSE, V R Woodart has jumped 795% so far this year. The stock slipped 1.99% on Tuesday but remains among the top performers under the Rs 100 category. The company’s main business is the manufacturing of wood-based products.

