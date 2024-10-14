scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Nalco & Aptus Value hit record highs: What Ruchit Jain of 5paisa says on these 2 stocks

Feedback

Nalco & Aptus Value hit record highs: What Ruchit Jain of 5paisa says on these 2 stocks

Indian equity benchmarks today logged a decent uptick, led by gains in banks, financials, consumer, IT and realty stocks. Broader markets (mid- and small-cap shares) also remained positive.

The overall market breadth was strong as 2,069 shares advanced while 1,973 declined on BSE. The overall market breadth was strong as 2,069 shares advanced while 1,973 declined on BSE.

Ruchit Jain, lead research analyst at 5paisa, on Monday said there should be a good outperformance within the metal space. "For National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco), Rs 237-238 would be the initial resistance. We are almost near those levels and once this gets surpassed, we can see Rs 260 in the short term. The overall trend still remains positive and existing investors can continue to hold on. Fresh buying can also be done here. Near-term support base will be at Rs 210," the market expert told Business Today TV. Nalco shares jumped 4.42 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 232.55.

Related Articles

Jain also liked JSW Steel Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd from the metal segment.

When asked to share his view on Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, the market specialist said, "The overall structure looks quite positive. We can expect an upside target of Rs 440 in the short term once we see a sustainable move above Rs 400 level." Aptus Value shares soared 11.27 per cent to hit a lifetime high value of Rs 401.70.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks today logged a decent uptick, led by gains in banks, financials, consumer, IT and realty stocks. Broader markets (mid- and small-cap shares) also remained positive.

13 out of the 16 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- settled in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty IT and Nifty Realty outperformed the NSE platform by rising as much as 1.26 per cent, 1.04 per cent, 0.47 per cent, 0.65 per cent, 1.27 per cent and 1.61 per cent. In contrast, Nifty Media, Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas fell 1 per cent, 0.28 per cent and 0.14 per cent, respectively.

Today, Wipro emerged as the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 4.24 per cent to trade at Rs 550.7. Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank and L&T climbed up to 2.88 per cent.

On the flipside, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Adani Enterprises were the top losers on Nifty50.

The overall market breadth was strong as 2,069 shares advanced while 1,973 declined on BSE. 249 stocks touched their respective one-year high levels today while 26 stock hit their 52-week lows.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 14, 2024, 3:56 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
National Aluminium Company Ltd
National Aluminium Company Ltd