Nazara Technologies shares rise after four-day slide; analysts weigh in

Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd gained on Tuesday, snapping a four-session losing streak. The stock ended 1.61 per cent higher at Rs 1,133.75. The company recently disclosed that three of its wholly-owned subsidiaries have executed loan agreements with Nazara Technologies UK Ltd, its UK-based arm, to meet business and corporate requirements.

As part of this arrangement, Kiddopia Inc, a step-down subsidiary via Paper Boat Apps Pvt Ltd, will extend an unsecured loan of up to $1 million (around Rs 8.73 crore) for working capital, acquisitions and expansion. Sportskeeda Inc, a step-down unit through Absolute Sports Pvt Ltd, has agreed to provide an unsecured loan of up to $572,443 (about Rs 5 crore), while Nazara Technologies (Mauritius) will extend up to GBP 367,000 (around Rs 4 crore). The company said these intra-group loans, structured in tranches, are for general business purposes and comply with applicable laws.

Earlier, Nazara Tech had announced that its Board approved an unsecured loan of up to GBP 1.26 million (about Rs 15 crore) to Nazara UK, in one or more tranches. It also granted in-principle approval to its subsidiaries for inter-se loans of up to Rs 100 crore and an additional facility of up to Rs 100 crore to Nazara UK, over and above the approvals granted in May 2025.

The board has also approved convening the company's 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 29, 2025.

Separately, the company informed that its associate Moonshine Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates PokerBaazi, has ceased offering real-money online gaming operations. The decision follows the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, by Parliament on August 21, which is awaiting enactment. Nazara holds a 46.07 per cent stake in Moonshine.

The firm stated the move was taken as a measure of "abundant caution" in line with government directives and added that it will decide the future course of action once the bill is enacted.

One analyst said Nazara Tech's stock is suitable only for investors with a high-risk appetite due to its volatility. Another analyst highlighted that a fall below the Rs 1,040–1,020 range could drag the stock toward Rs 900, while resistance is seen at Rs 1,180–1,220, advising caution in the near term. A third analyst noted that the stock is bearish but oversold with support near Rs 1,000, adding that a close above Rs 1,159 could pave the way for an upside move toward Rs 1,357.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said the stock is suitable only for investors with a high-risk appetite, citing its recent volatility.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, observed that any decline below the Rs 1,040–1,020 zone could weaken the near-term outlook, opening the possibility of a slide toward the Rs 900 level. "On the contrary, multiple resistance levels are placed around Rs 1,180–1,220 in the short term. The stock is expected to remain volatile, so a cautious stance is advisable," he said.

Meanwhile, Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran pointed out that Nazara Tech's stock trend is bearish but oversold on daily charts, with immediate support near Rs 1,000. He suggested that investors should consider buying only if the stock posts a daily close above the Rs 1,159 resistance, which could pave the way for a near-term target of Rs 1,357.

Indian equity benchmarks slipped yesterday, dragged lower by continued selling in banks, financials, consumer durables, pharma and healthcare counters. The indices would remain shut on Wednesday on account of 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.