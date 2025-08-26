Maruti Suzuki shares climb 3% to hit record high; here's why

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd surged 2.53 per cent in Tuesday's trade to touch an all-time high of Rs 14,823.45. The upward movement came after Japan-based Suzuki Motor Corporation announced plans to invest Rs 70,000 crore in India over the next 5–6 years, its largest-ever commitment to the country. The move positions India as a global hub for electric vehicles (EVs) and clean mobility.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The announcement was made at the company's Hansalpur plant in Ahmedabad, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Suzuki Motor's President Toshihiro Suzuki jointly flagged off the e-Vitara, Suzuki's first global battery electric vehicle (BEV).

According to the company, the investment will be allocated across manufacturing, research and development, and sustainability initiatives. Of this, Rs 32,000 crore will go towards expanding production capacity to 1 million units annually, Rs 23,240 crore will be used for the development of new models including four BEVs by 2030, and Rs 15,000 crore will support carbon-neutral projects and manufacturing upgrades.

Suzuki said that over 80 per cent localisation of EV battery value will be a key focus, aimed at reducing India's import dependence. Battery manufacturing will also enable India to serve as Suzuki's EV export base to over 100 countries, including Japan and Europe.

Advertisement

Beyond electric cars, the roadmap includes an expansion of hybrid and CNG offerings and the launch of a biogas project using cattle waste for renewable fuel. The company noted that this initiative would support India's clean energy targets and rural economies.

Maruti Suzuki, the automaker's Indian arm, has set a goal to triple exports to 7.5 lakh units annually by FY 2030-31. The company, which already contributes about 40 per cent of India's total passenger vehicle exports, is expanding into new markets under the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 58.28 per cent stake in the country's largest carmaker.