Shares of NBCC Ltd are in a consolidation mode for a year. The multibagger stock is down over 8% in three months, signalling short term turbulence in the shares of the state-owned Navratna firm. The infra stock has been trading majorly in a range of Rs 116 to Rs 107 since September 17, 2024. However, NBCC stock has risen 56% from its 52-week low of Rs 70.82 reached on March 3, 2025.

In the long term, the multibagger has gained 383% in three years and risen 536% in five years.

In the current session, NBCC shares were trading 0.43% higher at Rs 110 in BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 29,710 crore today. Total 1.94 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.13 crore on Wednesday.

Jigar S Patel form Anand Rathi said, Support will be at Rs 104 and resistance at Rs 110.5. A decisive move above the Rs 110.5 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 113 . The expected trading range will be between Rs 104 and Rs 113 in the short-term."

Brokerage Anand Rathi expects the stock to hit a high of Rs 130 in one to three months.

"NBCC has corrected from its recent peak near 130 and retraced towards the 100 levels. At present, the stock is witnessing a reversal from its previous demand zone as well as from the placement of its 200 DEMA and 200 DSMA," Anand Rathi explained.

Anand Rathi observed a trendline breakout along with a higher-top higher-bottom formation, indicating a potential change in trend.

"We advise traders to accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 106–100 with a stop loss at 89 and an upside target of Rs 130, the domestic brokerage said.

A R Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "NBCC stock price is bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at 106. A Daily close above resistance of 111 could lead to a target of 124 in the near term."

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.