Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
NBCC share rises as PSU bags Rs 3,700 crore order; details here

NBCC share rises as PSU bags Rs 3,700 crore order; details here

NBCC said the project’s scope is ambitious and future-oriented, with plans for the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre to be developed on approximately 25 acres land parcel.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 25, 2025 1:29 PM IST
NBCC share rises as PSU bags Rs 3,700 crore order; details hereNBCC's standalone order book stood at Rs 1,05,000 crore and consolidated order book Rs 1,20,000 crore. NBCC secured Rs 2,400 crore worth orders in the June quarter on consolidated basis.

Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd advanced in Monday's trade after the civil construction company said it has been selected as the lead agency to design, build, and market the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, Global Capability Centre (GCC) Tower, IT Tower, luxury hotels, and new commercial and residential infrastructure on 95 acres of Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) land along the B2 Bypass, Tonk Road.

Advertisement

The NBCC stock rose 2 per cent from day's low of Rs 103 to Rs 105 apiece on BSE. Over its previous day's close, it was up 1.4 per cent.

NBCC India is a Navratna Enterprise, with operations spreading across India & overseas. I is focused on three market segments: PMC (project management consultancy), EPC (engineering procurement & construction) & RE (real estate).

"In this regard, the Government of Rajasthan has announced this transformative development project with its recent cabinet approval, with an overall estimated investment reaching approximately Rs 3,700 crore," NBCC said.

NBCC said the project’s scope is ambitious and future-oriented, with plans for the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre to be developed on approximately 25 acres land parcel. The planned Rajasthan Mandapam, with over 2 lakh square meters of built-up area, is envisioned as a 7,000-7,500-seat world-class convention, it said.

Advertisement

At the end of June quarter, NBCC's standalone order book stood at Rs 1,05,000 crore and consolidated order book Rs 1,20,000 crore. NBCC secured Rs 2,400 crore worth orders in the June quarter on consolidated basis.

For the June quarter, total operating income stood at Rs 2,391 crores on consolidated, reflecting an increase of 12 per cent year-on-year on consolidated basis. Its consolidated PAT stood to Rs 135 crore, making 26 per cent year-on-year growth. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today