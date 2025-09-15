NBCC stock: High RoE, zero-debt firm up 52% from 52-week low; what's next?

Shares of NBCC (India) have risen 52% from their 52-week low reached in March this year. The Navratna stock slipped to a low of Rs 70.82 on March 3, 2025. Despite some short-term correction, the stock has majorly been in a bull run in the short and long term. The stock has a high five-year CAGR of 31.3% in terms of return on equity (RoE). The firm logged a 29.17% return on capital employed (RoCE), the highest in six years in the last fiscal.

The zero-debt stock delivered 508.70% returns in five years and gained 365% in three years. In a year, the multibagger stock is down 10% and fallen 11% in three months.

The rally in the multibagger stock has pushed the stock's RSI to 53.5.



NBCC stock is majorly trading in the green zone, indicate its short term and long term moving averages. The stock is trading above the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 150 day, 200 day and lower than the 50 day, 100 day moving averages.

The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.7 in the last one year indicating very high volatility.

In the current session, NBCC shares were trading 1.47% higher at Rs 108.02 in BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 29,165 crore today. Total 2.25 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.41 crore on Monday.

Brokerage Anand Rathi expects the stock to hit a high of Rs 130 in one to three months.

"NBCC has corrected from its recent peak near 130 and retraced towards the 100 levels. At present, the stock is witnessing a reversal from its previous demand zone as well as from the placement of its 200 DEMA and 200 DSMA," Anand Rathi explained.

Anand Rathi observed a trendline breakout along with a higher-top higher-bottom formation, indicating a potential change in trend.

"We advise traders to accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 106–100 with a stop loss at 89 and an upside target of Rs 130, the domestic brokerage said.

Elara Capital has a target price of Rs 165 per share on NBCC.

NBCC is a preferred pick due to its expertise in redevelopment of government land, reviving stuck private realty projects and building & hospitals. NBCC is ready to see strong earnings growth, from three times growth in order inflows to Rs 69,100 crore in the financial year 2025, which is the highest ever, according to the brokerage.

As per Elara Capital, NBCC has a asset-light model, stable margin, is debt-free with lean working capital cycle and superior return ratios of over 20%.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.