NCC shares in focus today as infra firm issues update on order win in December

Shares of NCC Ltd. ended the Wednesday's trading session at ₹160.38, up 3.38% .

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 1, 2026 8:58 AM IST
NCC shares in focus today as infra firm issues update on order win in December NCC share price movement comes after a challenging financial performance in the recent quarter.
SUMMARY
  • NCC Ltd. secured four new orders worth ₹1,237.24 crore in December.
  • The buildings segment contributed ₹704.67 crore to NCC's new orders.
  • NCC's shares fell 3.47% after announcing new orders.

Shares of infra major NCC Ltd., are in focus today after the firm said it bagged four new orders this month amounting to a combined Rs 1,237.24 crore, excluding GST. The company stated that the buildings segment brought in ₹704.67 crore of the total, while the transportation segment contributed ₹532.57 crore. The company clarified that the orders were received in the normal course of business and do not include any internal contracts.

Advertisement

Shares of NCC Ltd. ended the Wednesday's trading session at ₹160.38, up 3.38%  on the National Stock Exchange . Market action reflected investor reaction following the company's announcement. The share price movement comes after a challenging financial performance in the recent quarter, although the company continues to build its order book through new contracts.

In the previous month, NCC obtained a letter of acceptance for a separate order valued at ₹2,062.71 crore to expand and modernise Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, awarded by the Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam. For the quarter ended 30 September, NCC reported a 12.6% year-on-year fall in revenue to ₹4,543 crore, alongside an 11.5% decrease in EBITDA to ₹394 crore. However, the EBITDA margin improved by 20 basis points to 8.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 1, 2026 8:58 AM IST
