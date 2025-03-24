This Jhunjhunwala stock in focus today on 'major' order win 

Shares of NCC Ltd are in focus today after the infra player said it has received a Letter of Acceptance from Bihar Medical Services & Infrastructure Corporation Limited for redevelopment of Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital at Laheriasarai, Darbhanga.

The total price for the contract is Rs 1480.34 crore (excluding GST). NCC said, "As per the company’s ‘Policy on Determination of Materiality of Events and Information’ orders/contracts valued at Rs 1,000 crore and more (excl. GST) are termed as major order."

Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 10.63% or 6.67 crore shares of NCC during the quarter ended December 2024

NCC stock ended 2.26% higher at Rs 206.05 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 201.50 on BSE.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 12,936 crore. Total 6.66 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 13.55 crore on BSE.

NCC share has lost 34.57% in six months and fallen 13.15% in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NCC stands at 58.4 signaling neither the stock is overbought or oversold on charts. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.9, indicating very high volatility during the period.

The construction of college is expected to be completed in three months.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform that, today the Company has received Letter of Acceptance dated 21st March 2025 from Bihar Medical Services & Infrastructure Corporation Limited for Redevelopment of Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital at Laheriasarai, Darbhanga," said NCC.

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.