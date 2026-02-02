This Jhunjhunwala stock is stuck in bear grip; price targets, outlook and more

Shares of NCC Ltd are in a correction mode for two years. The fresh correction signals bear grip on the Jhunjhunwala stock counter. The stock is in a downtrend in period up to two years. It fell 33% in two years and six months, respectively.

In the current session, NCC stock fell to a low of Rs 143.65 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 146. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9022 crore. Total 0.79 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.14 crore on BSE.

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NCC shares have lost 11% in 2026 and fallen 38% in a year.

Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 10.63% or 6.67 crore shares of NCC during the quarter ended December 2025.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 142 and resistance at Rs 152. A decisive move above the Rs 152 level may trigger a further upside to Rs 155. The expected trading range will be between Rs 142 and Rs 155 for the short-term."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "NCC continues to remain in a strong downtrend, marked by a sequence of lower highs and lower lows on the daily chart. Any recent bounce appears corrective in nature rather than a trend reversal. Momentum indicators also support the bearish view. The RSI is hovering below the 40 zone, reflecting weak strength and lack of buying conviction. Volumes have failed to expand meaningfully on up moves, suggesting rallies are being used for distribution. It can fall to Rs 130- Rs 138 level. Immediate Resistance for the stock lies at Rs 160. Stop Loss can be fixed at Rs 162 on a daily closing basis."

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Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Technical Equity Research, SMC Global Securities said, "NCC remains entrenched in a medium- to long-term downtrend, with prices trading well below key moving averages, highlighting persistent bearish momentum. The stock has decisively broken below the earlier support zone of Rs 170, which is now acting as a resistance band, reinforcing the negative structure. The recent decline in prices within descending channel with continuation of lower highs and lower lows pattern, indicates sustained selling pressure. While minor oversold bounces cannot be ruled out in the near term, any pullback towards the broken support area of Rs 170 is likely to attract fresh supply."

Sachin Gupta, Vice President – Research, Choice Broking said, "NCC is currently navigating a distinct corrective phase, trading around the Rs 146 level, which represents a significant discount of approximately 30-40% from its 52-week high of Rs 261.

However, the momentum of the decline appears to be decelerating as the price approaches the critical demand zone of Rs 136–Rs 140, a level where historical accumulation has frequently occurred. A decisive breakout above the immediate resistance at Rs 152 is required to signal a trend reversal. Until the stock reclaims this level, the outlook remains cautious; however, the current dip into the Rs 135–Rs 140 support zone offers a technically favourable risk-reward ratio for accumulation, serving as a potential floor for price stabilisation."

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NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.