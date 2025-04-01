Newgen Software shares in focus on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are news today after the IT firm announced a fresh order win. It won an order worth $1.58 million. Newgen Software Technologies stock slipped 1.5% to Rs 994.80 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1009.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 14,088 crore.

Newgen Software Technologies Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., has executed an agreement with a customer. The order is to be completed within three years, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total 0.42 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.18 crore on BSE.

The IT stock has risen 25.20% in a year and but fallen 42% in 2024. It has zoomed 349% in two years. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1795.90 on January 15, 2025.

In the December 2024 quarter, net profit rose to Rs 89 crore against Rs 68 crore in the same period last year, driven by strong operational performance and improved margins. Revenue climbed 18% to Rs 381 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 323.7 crore in the year-ago period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength (RSI) of Newgen Software stood at 49.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Newgen Software stock has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility during the period. Newgen Software shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day and 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day and 200 day averages.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a provider of a unified digital transformation platform (NewgenONE) for automating the end-to-end process and comprehensively managing content and communications, backed by artificial intelligence (AI)-based cognitive capabilities, governance and a robust integration ecosystem. The core products of NewgenONE platform are Contextual Content Services (ECM), Low Code Process Automation (BPM), Omnichannel Customer Engagement (CCM) and Artificial Intelligence Cloud.