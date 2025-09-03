'Nifty 0 ho gaya': Zerodha faces technical glitch, Nithin Kamath firm says issue resolved

Zerodha on Wednesday faced technical glitches, with stock and volume quotes not reflecting on its trading platform, according to complaints from users on X. DownDetector, which provides real-time information on service outages and disruptions, recorded 8,143 complaints by 9:40 am regarding Zerodha. The trading platform had crashed, with many users unable to check index data and the latest stock quotes. Zerodha later claimed that the issue had been resolved.

Advertisement

A user complained, "Nifty 0 ho gaya," suggesting that Nifty index values were not being updated on the app and instead a 'nil' value was being reflected for the index. At 10.30 am, the NSE barometer was trading at 24,598.90, up 19.30 points or 0.08 per cent.

A second user complained: "From last 15 minutes Zerodha is not responding who will be responsible for the loss I can't square of my positions please tell is zerodha down all the time please. Answer who will bear the loss."

From last 15 minutes zerodha is not responding who will be responsible for the loss I can't square of my positions please tell is zerodha down all the time please. Answer who will bear the loss @zerodhaonline @nikhilkamathcio pic.twitter.com/9WWvgafT0i — Shubham Nimawat (@nimawat1) September 3, 2025

"We need money back my trade is gone," a third user said.

Advertisement

A fourth user advised Zerodha's co-founder Nithin Kamath to focus more on the trading app, less on his podcasts.

#zerodha this is the worst broker.... Nitin kamat should focus on zerodha not on his podcast pic.twitter.com/17t1ESaWY9 — Akash Elhance (@iElhance) September 3, 2025

"Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We're checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected. For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app," Zerodha posted on X.

Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We're checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected.



For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app. — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) September 3, 2025

Later, the Nithin Kamath broking house said the issue is resolved.

Advertisement

(More to come)