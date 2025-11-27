Nifty, Sensex at all-time highs: These 4 BSE 500 stocks rally over 20% in a month

The domestic equity markets scripted history in Thursday’s trade, with bulls firmly in the driver's seat as benchmark indices scaled fresh lifetime peaks. The NSE Nifty 50 breached uncharted territory, hitting a record high of 26,246.65 in early trade, while the BSE Sensex crossed the 86,000 barrier for the first time, touching an all-time high of 86,055.86.

Amid this broad-based rally, specific constituents of the BSE 500 index have outperformed the wider market significantly over the last month, driven by strong quarterly numbers, order book wins, and expansion drives.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

Shares of Hitachi Energy India have witnessed a stellar run, surging from Rs 16,653.65 to Rs 22,215.30 on the BSE, marking a massive 33.39 per cent return in a month. Despite the month-long rally, the stock saw some profit booking in Thursday’s session, trading 1.32 per cent lower at Rs 21,921.

The counter has seen heightened activity recently, prompting the exchange to seek clarification regarding significant volume movement. In its response to the bourse, the company clarified that it has not withheld any material information and believes the increase in volume is purely market-driven.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL)

The state-run engineering major has been a standout performer, with its stock price rising from Rs 235.30 to Rs 289.70, delivering a 23.12 per cent return over the last month. BHEL shares were trading marginally lower by 0.64 per cent at Rs 291.55 on Thursday.

Investors may have cheered significant order inflows, specifically a major Notification of Award (NOA) received from NTPC Limited regarding the Darlipali Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II in Odisha. This domestic EPC package, valued at over Rs 6,650 crore (excluding GST), involves design, engineering, supply, and commissioning works. The project is slated for completion within 48 months.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

Kirloskar Oil Engines has rallied 22.16 per cent during the period, moving from Rs 939.90 to Rs 1148.20 on the BSE. The stock on Thursday was trading 0.55 per cent lower at Rs 1141.85.

The company reported a 34 per cent jump in revenue for the quarter, clocking in at Rs 1,604 crore against Rs 1,194 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. This growth trajectory was primarily powered by its B2B portfolio, with the Power Generation and Industrial segments acting as key revenue drivers.

City Union Bank Ltd

Private sector lender City Union Bank has seen its stock price climb from Rs 231.75 to Rs 278.55, registering a gain of 20.19 per cent in a month. The stock was trading down by 1.71 per cent at Rs 273.80 in Thursday’s trade.

It recently converted an extension counter in Lucknow into a full-fledged branch and simultaneously inaugurated three new branches in Iraniyam (Tamil Nadu), Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), and Agra (Uttar Pradesh). With these additions, the bank has hit its total network of 900 branches as of November 24, 2025.

