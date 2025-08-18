Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 138 crore in solar PV module manufacturer Goldi Solar

Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 138 crore in solar PV module manufacturer Goldi Solar

Goldi Solar has rapidly increased its manufacturing capacity from 3 GW to 14.7 GW over the past year. The company is expanding its solar cell manufacturing in Surat.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 18, 2025 2:53 PM IST
Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 138 crore in solar PV module manufacturer Goldi SolarFor Kamath, the entertainment industry — especially live events — offers a unique counterpoint to the impersonal world AI seems to be ushering in.
SUMMARY
  • Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137.5 crore in Goldi Solar to scale production
  • Goldi Solar increased capacity from 3 GW to 14.7 GW in one year
  • Company expanding solar cell manufacturing in Surat, Gujarat

Entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath has invested Rs 137.50 crore in Goldi Solar, India's largest solar PV module manufacturing firm. The investment is expected to enhance the company's production capabilities and position India as a leading global renewable energy hub.

Goldi Solar has rapidly increased its manufacturing capacity from 3 GW to 14.7 GW over the past year. The company is expanding its solar cell manufacturing in Surat, Gujarat, and introducing high-efficiency solar PV modules to meet the rising demand for clean energy in India.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The co-founder at Zerodha, Kamath emphasised the importance of supporting domestic companies in the renewable energy sector. "Renewable energy in India is a massive sector, and there is an equally massive opportunity to build global-scale companies right here on our home ground. It is imperative that we back these companies to accelerate the country’s clean energy transition," he stated.

This investment occured amid growing domestic demand for solar power, bolstered by government initiatives aiming for 280 GW by 2030. The government's support includes import duties on foreign modules and incentives for local manufacturers under the Production Linked Incentive scheme.

Founded in 2011 by Mr. Ishverbhai Dholakia, Goldi Solar is among major solar module manufacturers. With facilities in Surat, the company is venturing into large-scale solar cell manufacturing for both domestic and international markets.

Advertisement

Goldi Solar said its  growth aligns with India's vision of decarbonisation and achieving net zero emissions before 2070. By investing in emerging technologies, the company is aiming to contribute significantly towards developing a sustainable future.

The investment from Kamath is expected to further Goldi Solar's mission to introduce innovative solar solutions and expand its market reach.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 2:53 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today