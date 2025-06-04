NMDC revises ore and fines prices in June

State-run NMDC Ltd has announced a reduction in the prices of its lump ore and fines, with the changes effective from Wednesday, June 4. The price of Balia Lump (65.5%, 10-40mm) was decreased to ₹6,300 per tonne from ₹6,440 in May, and Balia Fines were reduced to ₹5,350 from ₹5,500 per tonne. This price cut follows an earlier increase in May, when NMDC raised prices by up to ₹440 per tonne, marking its first price adjustment since January.

In its latest financial results, NMDC reported a 5% growth in consolidated net profit to ₹1,483.18 crore for the March quarter, driven by increased revenue from iron ore and pellet sales. The company's total income for Q4 FY25 rose by approximately 9% to ₹7,497.17 crore, up from ₹6,908.37 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Iron ore sales contributed ₹6,350.49 crore, while pellet and other mineral sales added ₹662.07 crore.

For the full fiscal year FY25, NMDC's net profit increased by over 17% to ₹6,538.82 crore, compared to ₹5,571.25 crore in FY24. The total income for FY25 was ₹25,498.84 crore, up from ₹22,678.73 crore in the previous fiscal year. This financial performance underlines the company's robust growth trajectory, even as it strategically adjusts its pricing to align with market conditions.