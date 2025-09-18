NSDL, BDL, Mazagon, NALCO among stocks to turn ex-dividend on Friday, Sept 19

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) and National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) are stocks that would turn ex-dividend on Friday, September 19.

The Bharat Dynamics board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5, subject to shareholders’ approval at its 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company has fixed September 19 as the record date. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of the AGM, BDL informed the stock exchanges.

The Mazagon Dock board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.71 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for approval at its 92nd AGM. The company has fixed Friday as the record date for the dividend. If approved by shareholders, the payout would be made within 30 days of the AGM approval, the company informed the stock exchanges.

The NSDL board had recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for approval at its 13th AGM. The company has fixed September 19 as the record date for the dividend. If approved, the dividend would be paid on or before October 28.

The Olectra Greentech board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per equity share of a face value of Rs 4 each. The dividend will be subject to approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Friday, September 19, has been fixed as the record date.

The NALCO board had recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each for approval by members at the AGM. September 19 is the record date for the same.

Vinati Organics Ltd (Rs 7.50 per share), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (Rs 28.00 per share), Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (Rs 2.45 per share), Syrma SGS Technology Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share), Sansera Engineering Ltd (Rs 3.25 per share), and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (Rs 15.80 per share) are among the stocks that would turn ex-dividend on September 19, Friday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, benchmark indices ended on a positive note. The Sensex advanced 320.25 points, or 0.39 per cent, to finish at 83,013.96, while the Nifty50 gained 93.35 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 25,423.60.