NSDL Q1 results: Profit rises 15% YoY to Rs 90 crore; revenue down 7%

In its first quarterly results after listing, National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) on Tuesday posted a 15.16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). Profit stood at Rs 89.62 crore, up from Rs 77.82 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations, however, declined 7.49 per cent to Rs 312.02 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 337.29 crore a year earlier. Total expenses fell to Rs 228.03 crore.

The results were announced after market hours. Earlier in the day, NSDL shares gained 1.24 per cent to close at Rs 1,288.80, marking a 61.1 per cent rise from its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 800.

BSE has placed NSDL under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework, a mechanism used to caution investors about heightened volatility in share prices.

On the stock-specific front, analysts broadly advised that short-term traders and those aiming for listing gains should look at profit booking at current levels.

Kranthi Bathini, Director – Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "Long-term investors can continue holding NSDL, but those with a medium- to short-term outlook may consider booking some gains."

Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran also advised booking profits at current levels.

Nitin Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "NSDL has witnessed an exceptional rally since its August 6 listing, driven by strong IPO response, post-listing momentum, a robust business model, its position as India's largest depository, and positive market sentiment. After such a sharp rise in just a few days, profit booking is advisable for short-term and listing-gain-focused investors. Near-term upside could be limited, and the stock may consolidate after a strong debut. For long-term investors willing to withstand short-term volatility, NSDL remains a quality pick backed by growing demat penetration."

Backed by strong fundamentals and a dominant position in the depository services space, NSDL garnered solid investor response during the IPO. The issue was open for bidding between July 30 and August 1.