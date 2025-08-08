Shares of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) extended their strong winning run on Friday, marking its third straight gain since staging market debuting on Wednesday. The stock jumped 19.53 per cent to a new high of Rs 1,342.60 on the BSE, compared with its previous close of Rs 1,123.20. It eventually settled 15.77 per cent higher at Rs 1,300.30. At this closing level, the scrip has gained 62.54 per cent from its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 800.

The scrip recorded high trading volume today along with the price action as around 5.40 crore shares changed hands on BSE. The figure was higher than the average volume of 4.41 crore shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 6923.43 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 26,006.00 crore.

A few analysts recommend that short-term or listing-gain investors book profits after the sharp rally, while one of them advised long-term investors to maintain their holdings.

"NSDL is presently in a momentum zone. Long-term investors can continue holding the stock, while those with a medium- to short-term view may consider booking some profits," said Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities.

"Investors who entered for listing gains may consider taking profits at current levels, given the sharp rally and strong momentum," said Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

"NSDL’s stock remains bullish on the 15-minute charts but is currently overbought, with the next resistance seen at Rs 1,400. Investors may consider booking profits, as a close below the Rs 1,239 support could trigger a decline towards Rs 1,100 in the near term," said Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran.

The stock could hit an upside target of Rs 1,450 in the near term, noted Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, adding that a stop loss should be placed at Rs 1,150 for this trade.

Backed by strong fundamentals and a dominant position in the depository services space, the company garnered solid investor response during the IPO. The initial share sale was met with strong overall demand, being oversubscribed 41 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the charge, subscribing 104 times their allotted quota, followed by non-institutional investors (35 times) and retail investors (7.7 times).

The issue was open for bidding between July 30 and August 1. NSDL raised Rs 4,011.60 crore through a complete offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5,01,45,001 equity shares.