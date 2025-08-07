Coffee Day shares soar 50% in 6 months; analysts split on near-term outlook

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) jumped 10.47 per cent in Thursday's trade to hit a high of Rs 38.09. However, the stock pared most of its gains and was last seen up 2.87 per cent at Rs 35.47. At this level, it has surged 49.79 per cent over the past six months.

The counter witnessed strong trading activity today alongside the price movement, with around 3.41 lakh shares changing hands on the BSE -- significantly higher than the two-week average volume of 1.95 lakh shares. Turnover stood at Rs 1.23 crore, while the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) was pegged at Rs 749.10 crore.

The company is scheduled to announce its quarterly results on August 14. In the preceding quarter, CDEL narrowed its net loss to Rs 33 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 303 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 268 crore.

Technically, a few analysts remained divided on the counter's near-term outlook.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, advised investors to book profits in CDEL shares. "The stock does not look strong on the charts and may slip towards the Rs 32 level in the near term. Investors should consider exiting on any bounce," he said.

On the other hand, Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran noted, "Coffee Day's stock price is showing slight bullishness on daily charts, with strong support at Rs 34.41. A daily close above the resistance at Rs 38 could lead to an upside target of Rs 42 in the near term."

CDEL is the parent company of the Coffee Day Group, which houses Cafe Coffee Day. As of June 2025, promoters held an 8.21 per cent stake in the company.