NSE alerts investors about Trade Karo, Riskfree Investments for fraudulent schemes

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) has cautioned investors against dealing with certain unregistered entities engaged in illegal trading and fraudulent investment schemes. The warning comes amid growing instances of entities promising guaranteed returns and soliciting investor login credentials.

According to the stock exchange, Gajendra Singh and Utkarsh Tyagi, associated with Trade On Time and Riskfree Investment, are operating through mobile number 9871612368, the website tradeontime.club/trade, application links, and Instagram handle @trade_on_time01. Similarly, Sareen Traders, reachable via multiple mobile numbers and active on Instagram and YouTube, have been offering stock tips, assured returns, and asking investors for login details.

Advertisement

Trade Karo, another entity flagged by the NSE, is operating through several mobile numbers, websites, and social media channels including YouTube and Instagram, providing illegal trading services through Android, iOS, and Windows applications. Brijesh Singh, operating via his YouTube channel The Roamer Brijesh and Instagram handle 1356bnstraderi, has also been offering guaranteed returns while requesting investor credentials.

The NSE stressed that these persons and entities are not registered as members or Authorised Persons of any registered member of the exchange, and a police complaint has been lodged in this regard. Investors are advised not to subscribe to any schemes or products offered by unregistered entities. The Exchange provides a “Know/Locate Your Stock Broker” facility on its website to verify registered brokers.

Advertisement

Participation in such prohibited schemes is entirely at the investor’s own risk, and those involved cannot avail of investor protection, dispute resolution, or grievance redressal mechanisms administered by the NSE. The advisory has been issued in the interest of investors.

