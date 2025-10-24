NSE launches four new mobile solutions, enhancements to MF Invest platform

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has introduced four new digital solutions and key upgrades to its NSE MF Invest mutual fund platform, aimed at enhancing accessibility, transparency and user convenience for investors, trading members and listed companies.

The four new digital tools include an Enhanced Investor App, WhatsApp Chatbot, Member Portal App and NEAPs App for companies.

The Investor App now offers seamless portfolio tracking by linking investor accounts through the Unique Client Identification (UCI) system. It also features multilingual support in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam, Oriya, Assamese and Urdu -- ensuring wider accessibility across the country.

The WhatsApp Chatbot enables investors to instantly access market updates, statistics and price information through a familiar messaging platform.

For trading members, the Member Portal App provides a real-time compliance dashboard displaying submission and penalty statuses and allows easy access to key resources such as circulars, FII/DII statistics and investor awareness materials.

Meanwhile, the NEAPs App for companies offers listed firms a simplified interface to track submission status, view compliance calendars and stay informed on stock performance and exchange-related updates.

All four apps are now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

NSE has also rolled out major improvements to the NSE MF Invest mutual fund platform to streamline operations for market participants. These include:

Carting Facility & Payment Retriggering: Investors can place up to 10 orders -- across Lump Sum, SIP, STP and SWP -- in a single session, reducing multiple authorisations.

Folio Auto Population: Transactions mapped to investors are automatically populated, minimising manual errors.

EUIN/Sub-Broker/ARN Mapping: Simplified code mapping ensures accuracy and reduces data-entry mistakes.

These upgrades are part of over 16 user-driven enhancements implemented by NSE so far. The exchange has invited continued feedback at dl-mfr@nse.co.in.