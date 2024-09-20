NTPC, ACC, BPCL, Britannia, HCLTech, Indian Hotels & IOC: StoxBox shares top 7 investment picks

Broking firm StoxBox recommends at least seven top investment picks for September as domestic benchmarks continue to evolve. These stocks include ACC Ltd, BPCL, Britannia Industries, HCLTechnologies, Indian Hotels Co Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and NTPC Ltd.

This curated list of stocks combines strong fundamentals and promising technical indicators, providing growth opportunities across different sectors, StoxBox says. From cement to technology and energy, these stocks are poised to capitalise on market momentum and offer strategic entry points for investors, it adds.

Here are the price targets, analysis, investment rationale and other crucial details about these bets:

1) ACC

The broking firm recommends buying ACC at Rs 2,490, targeting Rs 2,700 with a stop loss of Rs 2,400. "The stock is rebounding from a demand zone and has regained key moving averages. With a 32% capacity expansion and new limestone reserves, ACC is well-positioned to benefit from rising demand in housing and infrastructure," StoxBox states.

2) BPCL

BPCL is advised to buy at Rs 337, targeting Rs 366 with a stop loss at Rs 325. "As India's second-largest OMC, BPCL has a strong marketing segment despite a Q1 FY25 profit decline. With a planned Rs 16,400 crore investment for expansion, it is well-positioned for future growth," the broking firm says.

3) Britannia Industries

StoxBox suggests buying Britannia at Rs 6,000, with a target of Rs 6,450 and a stop loss of Rs 5,857. "Britannia holds over one-third of the Indian biscuit market, showing a 9 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past decade. With a robust distribution network and strong Q1 FY25 revenue growth, the stock exhibits positive price action and a bullish breakout pattern, making it a solid short-term buy," it mentions.

4) HCLTechnologies

HCLTechnologies' stock is at the current market price (CMP) of Rs 1,795, targeting Rs 1,940 with a stop loss of Rs 1,741. "The company expects 3-5 per cent CC growth for FY25, with a recovery starting from Q2, driven by improved performance across verticals and geographies. Despite recent challenges, including the State Street JV divestiture, HCLTech's strong pipeline and long-term contracts position it well for future growth. The favourable demand environment will likely reduce uncertainty over discretionary spending, enhancing its financial performance," StoxBox suggests.

5) Indian Hotels

Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHCL) is advised to buy at Rs 684 with a short-term target of Rs 740 and a stop loss of Rs 661. "The stock has been experiencing accumulation at elevated levels and its RSI is well above the median, reflecting strong price momentum. IHCL shows improving relative strength compared to the Nifty 50, making it a promising short-term investment," the broking firm finds.

6) IOC

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has been advised to buy at Rs 170, with a target of Rs 183 and a stop loss of Rs 164. "Despite weak GRMs due to refinery shutdowns, a recent drop in crude prices is expected to drive recovery. With strong capital investments and future expansions, IOC is well-positioned for growth," StoxBox says.

7) NTPC

StoxBox analysts have recommended purchasing NTPC's stock at a CMP of Rs 407, with a target price of Rs 439 and a stop loss of Rs 395. "NTPC is India's largest power producer and holds a significant share of the country's power capacity, positioning it well to benefit from increasing demand. The company plans to increase its capacity to over 130 GW by 2032 and has shown strong Q1 FY25 results, with an 11 per cent year-over-year PAT growth to Rs 4,511 crore. NTPC's focus on renewable energy and low-cost debt further enhances its investment appeal," the broking firm mentions.

Separately, the state-run company is in focus after its green energy arm, NTPC Green Energy Ltd, filed draft initial public offering (IPO) papers with market regulator Sebi to raise Rs 10,000 crore.