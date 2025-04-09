NTPC Green Energy shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of NTPC Green Energy are in focus today as the firm has announced the commissioning of a 90 MW unit of the Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I in Gujarat. According to a BSE filing, "The second part capacity of 90 MW out of 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited at Bhuj, under 450 MW Hybrid Project is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of April 9, 2025." This development follows the earlier commissioning of a 50 MW unit in November 2023. The entire project is part of a larger 450 MW Hybrid Project that underscores NTPC's commitment to enhancing renewable energy infrastructure in India.

In addition to the wind energy project, NTPC has formalised a joint venture with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT). A recent filing by NTPC Green Energy Ltd indicated the incorporation of NTPC-MAHAPREIT Green Energy. This 74:26 partnership aims to develop, operate, and maintain renewable energy parks across India, with a focus on solar, wind, and hybrid projects, potentially scaling up to 10 GW capacities. The joint venture reflects a strategic push towards expanding renewable energy capabilities, both within Maharashtra and in other regions, contributing significantly to the country's green energy goals.

NTPC Green Energy shares gained 1.53% to Rs 96.40 on BSE in the previous session.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 81,229 crore. The stock saw a turnover of Rs 4.59 crore on BSE.

NTPC Green Energy is the largest renewable energy public sector enterprise (excluding hydro) in terms of operating capacity as of September 30, 2024 and power generation in Fiscal 2024.

The renewable energy landscape in India is poised for transformation with ventures like NTPC-MAHAPREIT. The joint initiative is not only set to address the growing energy demand but also aligns with the national agenda of increasing sustainable energy production. By focusing on hybrid projects, which integrate various renewable sources, the joint venture aims to optimise energy efficiency and reliability. This collaboration is expected to fortify NTPC's position in the renewable sector, leveraging MAHAPREIT's expertise in infrastructure technology. As these projects progress, they stand to play a crucial role in mitigating carbon emissions and fostering economic development through sustainable energy solutions.