NTPC Green Energy shares are in a downtrend, can they recover in the short term? 

NTPC Green Energy shares are in a downfall this year. The renewable energy stock has fallen 16% in 2025. The stock of the power generation firm was trading at Rs 107.35 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 108.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 90,456 crore on BSE.

Ventura Securities is bullish on the stock in the near term. It has assigned a price target of Rs 150 with a stop loss at Rs 86.

"The stock started its downfall from Rs 155 (Dec 2024). Steady continuous downtrend prevailed, and the stock made a low of Rs 84.60 (March 2025). The stock continuously traded below the average from Dec 2024 to March 2025. The stock rallied to Rs 105 on continuous buying but faced profit booking and made a higher bottom formation at Rs 87 in April 2025. Recently after forming the higher bottom at Rs 84 & Rs 87, the stock is trading above all averages after a long time. Indicators like KST, MACD & ADX suggest positive uptrend. Further addition is suggested at lower support levels at (104-100)-98-(95-92) in case of intermediate fall," said Ventura.

Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research, Religare Broking expects the stock to hit Rs 120-Rs 134 mark once the stock price settles above Rs 105 for a few sessions before entering.

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities said Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "A firm support base is seen at Rs 90, while a breakout above Rs 102-103 could pave the way for a rally toward Rs 120-125 in the near term."

NTPC Green Energy reported a 52.3% rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 89.4 crore compared to Rs 58.7 crore in

the same quarter last fiscal year. The renewable energy firm's revenue for the quarter climbed 4.1%, totaling Rs 460.9 crore, up from Rs 442.6 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) slipped 2.3% at Rs 384.6 crore against Rs 393.6 crore in the previous year. The company's EBITDA margins, however, fell to 83.5% from 88.9% in Q3 FY24.

NTPC Green Energy is the largest renewable energy public sector enterprise (excluding hydro) in terms of operating capacity as of September 30, 2024 and power generation in Fiscal 2024.